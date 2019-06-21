TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people are facing charges of burglary after a woman claimed she was beaten and her SUV was stolen last weekend.

According to court documents, the victim claims she was attacked by at least two men and a woman Saturday, June 15 outside a home on the 1200 block of 11th Ave East in Twin Falls and her SUV stolen, worth about $16,000.

Twin Falls Police say in charging documents the victim said Helena Herrera lured her to the home; Helen claims to have not been at the home during the alleged beating and robbery, a Christopher Herrera told police he was there but didn't have anything to do with the assault. Police also noted the victim had visible injuries when they spoke with her.

Both Helen and Christopher voluntarily spoke with police after the incident was reported. Helen claimed that the victim had hired people to beat her up and take the SUV, making it look like a robbery to get rid of the vehicle. Christopher told police two other men wanted to speak to the victim because the money given to them was fake. Helen and Christopher are both facing one count of robbery for the alleged crime.