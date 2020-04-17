Two Facing Charges for Kidnapping Magic Valley Teen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley 14-year-old was found safe in northern California after an Amber Alert went out late Thursday night, now two men are behind bars facing charges.

According to the Rupert Police Department, Carmelo Villanueva Galarza, 35, and 18-year-old Sergio Jesus Anaya Alcantar are facing charges of second degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit second degree kidnapping and injury to a child. They are being held in the Nevada County jail in California.

In a statement on Friday, The Rupert Police Department said the mother of the teenage girl told police her daughter had been grounded and left their home without permission on April 16, and thought the girl had gone to a friends home, but never returned. Police said the mother then reported the girl as a runaway.

Police were able to use information on the daughter's social media account that showed the teen had left with two men earlier in the day and were headed to California. An Amber Alert was then issued Thursday evening in Idaho, Nevada and California. At around 1:30 a.m Friday Rupert Police say they were notified the teen and two men were found in Truckee, California.