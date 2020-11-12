Two Found Dead Early Thursday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were found dead early Thursday morning in Twin Falls.

According to Twin Falls Police, officers responded at around 6:43 a.m. the area of Washington Street in the vicinity of Falls Avenue and found a male and a female both deceased. Police are still investigating the incident and have not said whether it is a homicide or suicide.

As of Thursday afternoon family of the two people had not been informed. More information to come...