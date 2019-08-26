Three Killed in Head-on Crash Near Boise

UPDATE: Idaho State Police say Jerry Neher has also died from his injuries.

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Boise died in a head-on crash near Lucky Peak Reservoir Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Peter Tanorikiho, 67, and Lelelewa Tanorikiho, 60, were killed when their Toyota Rav4 was hit by a Chevrolet Trailblazer at around 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 21 about 13 miles east of Boise.

ISP said the Trailblazer caught on fire, the driver, Jerry Neher, 51, of Nampa was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene and ISP investigated.