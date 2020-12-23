Two Killed in Head-on Crash Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho(KLIX)-Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 91 near Fort Hall.

According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old John Hamann and 60-year-old Tena Silveira died when their two vehicles collided at around 5 a.m. just north of Fort Hall. Hamann, of Pocatello, was driving south in a Dodge when he crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet Classic Silveira, of Pocatello, was driving.

Both lanes of traffic were blocked for about three hours while crews cleared the scene, according to ISP.