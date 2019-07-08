Two Killed in Motorcycle Crashes in West Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities report two people were killed last week in separate motorcycle accidents in west Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police in a statement made on Saturday, Jose Mascorro, 37, was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle on South 18th Avenue, coming up on Montana Avenue, when he lost control and slid across the intersection and impacted a house on July 2. ISP said Mascorro probably was wearing a helmet.

In a separate incident, the Ada County Coroner said a Garden City man died from injuries on July 2, after a motorcycle vs. car crash at Chinden Blvd and Five Mile Road. The coroner's office said Miguel Camacho, 24, was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he died. That crash is being investigated by the Boise Police Department.