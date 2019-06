TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash is reported at the intersection of Park View and Pole Line Road. According to a Twin Falls dispatcher, the crash was reported to have one injury. A witness of the crash sent a photo, which depicts one of the vehicle's on its side. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., the dispatcher said. No other information was available at the time.

Credit: Christy Lapp, Townsquare Media