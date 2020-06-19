U.S. 30 Blocked East of Hansen

UPDATE: all lanes are now open.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A toppled trailer is blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 30 near Murtaugh this morning. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is near the viaduct that goes over the train tracks between Hansen and Murtaugh. A pickup pulling two trailers went onto its side. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes around the crash. Idaho Power is also on scene because a power pole has been damaged. Idaho State Police is handling the investigation of the crash.