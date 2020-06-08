Unpopular Opinion: Senior Dogs Are The Best To Adopt

If you go into pretty much any animal shelter there are senior dogs that are waiting for their new home. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter has a few of there that are waiting. It may be an unpopular opinion but senior dogs are the best dogs to adopt.

Sure puppies are great and have a full life ahead of them. It is hard not to fall in love with a puppy. But there is just something special about senior dogs. Most of the time you don't have to worry about potty training them, they have been doing it their entire life. If you plan on getting a puppy, having a senior dog around helps train them as well. It will be that much easier for your puppy to get house broken.

Senior dogs also don't chew things up. They are out of that puppy phase and want to cuddle and be loved. Senior dogs are so sweet, tend to be gentle and want to make you happy. A lot of the time they are really great with kids too. As long as the kids aren't going to jump on them and hurt them, senior dogs are great for a family.

It is also incredibly satisfying to be able to give the senior dog the best years of their life. They don't have to pass away in a shelter alone. They have so much love to give and they will give it all to you. There is just something special about the love a senior dog can give. And it is worth it.