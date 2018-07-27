Utah Man Leads Idaho Police on Chase in East Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho State Police were able to catch a fleeing suspect that led law enforcement on a chase from Utah into Idaho Thursday evening. ISP says they had received a report from the Box Elder County Sheriff's office of a suspect who fled into Idaho on Interstate 15. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and began pursuit, but had to back off when the chase entered a construction zone near McCammon. Bannock County deputies later found the suspect, identified as Adam Cook, age 34, of Logan, Utah, on U.S. Highway 30 and began following him, again the chase was called off for safety reasons. Eventually State Police caught up with Cook who tried to evade them again. With help from Caribou County deputies, ISP was able to stop Cook just southeast of Bancroft. Cook was arrested and charged with felony eluding and driving without privileges.