Cattle Truck Overturns Near Georgetown Killing 31 Animals

GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KLIX)-A cattle truck crashed after hitting an elk near Georgetown Friday killing several animals loaded in the trailer.

According to Idaho State Police, the semi-truck, driven by Jeffrey Nickols, 29, of Parma was headed east on U.S. Highway 30 when it hit an elk on on the roadway. ISP said the driver lost control of the truck and it rolled off the left shoulder of the highway. The truck had been hauling about 90, 31 of which were killed in the crash. The driver had been wearing a seat belt.

The crash partially blocked the highway for about six hours. The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office, Bear Lake Fire and Rescue, Idaho Transportation Department and the Brands Division of ISP assisted with the crash.