Vallow-Daybell Booked into Ada County Jail, Trial Set for April

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman charged with the murder of her two children and her husband's previous wife is waiting in an Ada County jail cell for her April murder trial to begin. Lori Vallow-Daybell is listed as an inmate in the Ada County Jail under temporary custody on multiple charges including murder for the death of her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and teenage daughter Tylee Ryan. She is also charged in connection with the death of her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow-Daybell Spotted in Magic Valley While Being Transferred to New Jail

Idaho media reported Vallow-Daybell was moved from the Maddison County Jail sometime Wednesday to the Ada County Jail in Boise. She was spotted with Idaho law enforcement while reportedly stopped at a gas station along Interstate 84 in the Mini-Cassia area. Vallow-Daybell's trial is set to start on April 3 in Ada County after a judge decided to move it from Eastern Idaho following intense media coverage.

Chad Daybell to be Tried Later

The Associated Press reported this week the judge handling the case removed the death penalty off the table after Vallow-Daybell's legal team said they did not have enough time to review new evidence in the case. She has waived her right to a speedy trial preventing the trial from being delayed again. The investigation into Lori and husband Chad Daybell began in late 2019 when the two children could not be found. In June of 2020 the remains of the two children were discovered by investigators on the property belonging to Chad. Chad has waived his right to a speedy trial which is being done separately. He could face the death penalty.