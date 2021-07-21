Van Catches Fire After Hitting Deer South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A van was destroyed by fire after it hit a deer on Idaho Highway 75 south of Bellevue Tuesday night. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened at around 10:23 p.m. about a mile north of the U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho 75 junction. Howard Wong, 59, had been headed north on Idaho 75 in a 1999 Volkswagen Eurovan when he hit a deer that ran across the highway. The impact caused the van to catch fire.

Wong, of Bellevue, Washington and his passenger were able to get out with minor injuries. According to Wood River Fire and Rescue the fire spread to a nearby field. The van was destroyed by the fire. The highway had to be closed for a short time. The deer ran away from the scene. The sheriff's office said they've started to see more wildlife make their way into the Wood River Valley because of drought conditions and cautioned people while driving early morning and evening hours.

