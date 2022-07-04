Vehicle vs Bicycle Fatality Crash North of Jackpot NV on US93

On July 4th, 2022, just after 8:00 am, Idaho State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle collision on US Highway 93 at Mile Marker 7, just north of Jackpot, Nevada.

A 39-year-old- man from Twin Falls was heading north on US93 in an Infiniti, just north of Jackpot, NV. A 41-year-old male and 38-year-old female, from Ruston, Louisiana, along with 2 children, were also traveling north on US93 on a tandem bicycle, pulling a small trailer. The bicycle was struck from behind by the Infiniti.

The adult woman and one of the children on the bike died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Infiniti was not wearing a seatbelt. All of the riders on the tandem bicycle and in the trailer were wearing helmets. The road was closed for approximately 5.5 hours.

According to a press release from ISP: 'Idaho State Police was assisted by Elko County Sheriff's Office, Jackpot Fire Department, Jackpot Ambulance, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Salmon Rural Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement, US Forest Service, and Idaho Transportation Department.'

This crash is still under investigation by Idaho State Police.