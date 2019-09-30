Ventriloquist And Comedian Jeff Dunham Is Coming To Boise

A comedian who has gained worldwide fame for his use of a collection of puppets during in his comedy routine is coming to perform in Boise.

Comedian Jeff Dunham will stop in southwestern Idaho during his comedy tour that gets underway Wednesday, October 23, in South Bend, Indiana. Dunham is scheduled to do close to 70 performances across the United States from October to May of 2020. Dunham is arguably the most popular ventriloquist in the country, with more than 12 million followers on YouTube and Facebook.

Dunham, star of a couple of Netflix original comedy specials, will take the stage at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He also has scheduled shows in Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and a performance in Salt Lake City. His Salt Lake City date is at the Maverik Center the following day, Sunday, April 26.

His latest Netflix special is called, "Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself." Dunham has five popular puppet characters he's created as part of his shows, with those being Peanut, Walter, Jose Jalapeno, Bubba J and Achmed. His latest special was released earlier this year to Netflix, and was recorded during a show in Dallas. The special, which can be seen now on the streaming site, has a 58-minute running time.

Dunham first became famous with his widely popular doll character, "Walter," a bald, persnickety old man in a red bow tie. Dunham also became popular for his Comedy Central stand up tours. The comedian last performed in Boise in March of 2017.