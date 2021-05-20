VIDEO: Amazing $798K Colonial Style Heyburn Home For Sale

If you are currently in the market for a new home and are looking for a truly one-of-a-kind property, the owner of an impressive, colonial-style property just 40 miles outside of Twin Falls, is selling. You won't find another home in southern Idaho that looks remotely close to this stunning property.

Look what I just came across on YouTube this morning. A video tour of an amazing home for sale in Heyburn, Idaho. The nearly four-minute clip was posted May 20, 2021, by Twin Falls' Mountain West Realty. I've taken the tour a half-dozen times already, and need to find something to distract me from this remarkable home.

The home is located at 312 S 950 W in Heyburn, according to details shared on Realtor.com. The contact for the listing is Lloyd Smith, with Mountain West Realty. The YouTube video, which also has Smith's name as the publisher, walks the public through this entire 6,627 square-foot dwelling.

The property, built in 2011, boasts four bedrooms (all on the second floor), and five baths, according to Realtor.com, and sits on a nearly 19-acre lot. It has a three-car garage, fireplace, two kitchens and is close to the interstate. To view the entire 21 picture gallery, click here.

The real estate company is currently taking reservations for tours. The asking price is currently $798,500. Call 208-203-1855 for more information about this home.

Heyburn is 40 miles east of Twin Falls, and just north of Burley. It's one of the most unique properties I've seen for sale in southern Idaho in quite a while.

