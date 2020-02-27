Video: Rancher Schools Mike Bloomberg on Farming

YiouTube screen capture.
My farming experience is confined to occasionally helping a neighbor with feeding and milking cows.  And it was 35 years ago the last time I pitched in and I haven’t set foot on a farm in 20 years. My parents both were born on the farm and some cousins are still working the land.  My hometown was a hub for cheese and ice cream production.  As soon as you left downtown you were surrounded on all sides by grazing cattle and dairies.

Mike Bloomberg made a lot of money developing a set of screens stock traders could monitor.  Then he went beyond and launched a successful business publication.  He reminds me of Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder.  Snyder made a fortune in some tech related industry.  Now he believes he knows how to run a football team.

Being successful and becoming wealthy could mean you’re smart.  It doesn’t always mean you’re a genius.

Look, I know broadcasting quite well.  Accounting, computer programming and practicing law, not so much!  Being successful and becoming wealthy could mean you’re smart.  It doesn’t always mean you’re a genius.

When an old story surfaced where Bloomberg was mocking farming for not demanding a lot of “gray matter”, it should have caused the man some embarrassment.  Instead the pompous blowhard doesn’t seem cowed (pun intended).  I’ve said on-air, he watched Ma and Pa Kettle when he was a 7-year-old and it’s all he knows on the subject of agriculture.

He needs to see the following YouTube video.  A Wyoming rancher very politely offers the billionaire a tutorial.

Click on the video below and you’ll also be emotionally touched:

