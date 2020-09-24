Video Shows Aerial View of Badger Fire Damage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office has provided the first birds eye view of the devastation caused by the Badger Fire that has been burning through the South Hills since September 12.

Aerial view of Badger Fire west of Swanty Peak Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Gov. Brad Little at Oakley Helibase preparing for a helicopter tour of the damage caused by the Badger Fire, photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest

The sheriff's office shared two extensive videos of the scars left behind by the Badger Fire in the heart of the popular hunting and recreation area of southern Idaho just a day after Gov. Brad Little viewed the area from the air on Wednesday. According to the U.S. National Forest and Regional Incident Management Team, the governor visited the Oakley Helibase and boarded a helicopter with Incident Commander Sam Hicks along with other state officials and members of the Idaho National Guard. In updated information the Badger Fire is estimated to have burned 89,276 acres and is 49% contained. Officials are planning for a cold front that is moving into the region:

"Because of the increased fire activity that is expected with the cold front passage, there will be an extra emphasis on patrolling and improving existing line today. Crews will also continue to work on extending areas of completed line. The road crews will focus on removing dangerous snags from campgrounds within the fire perimeter."

#BadgerFire received a visit from #IdahoGovernorBradLittle and distinguished guests this afternoon at Oakley helibase.... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The video shared by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's office shows widespread areas of forested areas charred while some patches of trees were left untouched. A closure remain in effect for areas around the fire preventing the public from getting a first hand look at the damaged done by the Badger Fire. A cause has not yet been determined.