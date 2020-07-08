VIDEO: Wendell Fire Department Lights 2020 4th Of July Fireworks

For those that have ever wondered what behind the scenes of our area fireworks shows look like, I recently obtained video of the Wendell Fire Department putting on one heck of a fireworks display at the city's high school.

I spent the Forth of July in Twin Falls this year. We set off our own fireworks while watching the annual College of Southern Idaho show from a family member's home. A coworker of mine named Chris Dixon, who also volunteers as a firefighter for the city of Wendell, had mentioned he might be assisting the department with their city's 2020 show. I asked him if he wouldn't mind getting some video for me, and he pulled through.

Not only did he get me some amazing video of the evening's fireworks show from Wendell High School, but he took some great pictures as well. Members from the city fire department were on hand to both assist with the show, and provide services if need be. I had never seen what really goes into one of these types of firework shows until now.

Chris Dixon; Photo of Wendell Firefighter setting off fireworks 2020

I want to thank Chris Dixon for the pictures, the killer video and the behind the scenes look at how a fireworks show comes together. It's my understanding that this year's show in Wendell probably wouldn't have been possible without the help of Paula Simerly, of Simerly's Family Market & Grocery Store. They, along with the community, helped raise the funds for this year's show.

The 2020 Wendell fireworks show lasted 28 minutes, included hundreds of 2.5 and 3-inch aerial shells, and took place on the high school's football field. Those in attendance watched from the field and parking lot.

Thanks again to Paula Simerly, and the Wendell Fire Department, for making this year's show a memorable one. Enjoy video of the 2020 Wendell fireworks finale.