VIDEOS: Biden / Trump Brawls Infect U.S.; Idaho Remains Calm

VIDEO WARNING: Harsh language / tense situations

As the race to 270 electoral votes continues between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, we are seeing a flood of footage nationwide showing clashes between supporters of each party.

Many of you spent the majority of Tuesday evening following the numbers of the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump from your preferred news source.. To date, there are still a number of states where votes are still being counted. The final results may not be official for another several hours.

For the most part, the election has been relatively calm. There hasn't been any major violent confrontations between supporters of both parties to speak of. Videos are being uploaded by the hour to sites like YouTube showing mild skirmishes between Trump and Biden backers. Thankfully, there haven't been any mass incidents in the past 24 hours from either side of the political coin.

Recent election uploads showing unrest in areas like Washington State, District of Columbia, Nashville, Florida and other locations are popping up on social media with great regularity. I haven't heard of any major incidents involving Idahoans reported on, and I hope things stay that way.

Trump, 74, is seeking another term in the White House, while Biden, 77, is hoping to replace the president, which would make him the oldest acting politician to hold that position in United States history.