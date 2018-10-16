Vote Early (and Often?)
Early voting could become the standard. It opened Monday in most of Idaho.
There was a steady flow of voters at 10:45 A.M. at County West. Considering I waited for 38 minutes to vote in the 2016 General Election on the actual Election Day, I think I prefer the option.
My Election Days are traditionally long.
While I understand the objections the early opportunity works for me. I’m not a fence setter. My mind is usually settled months in advance. There are fears a candidate could do something awful before November 6th. The same hypothetical candidate could be naughty just as well on November 7th.
Oh, and now I’ve also got plenty of time for voting in several neighboring counties!