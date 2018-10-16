Vote Early (and Often?)

Early voting could become the standard. It opened Monday in most of Idaho.

There was a steady flow of voters at 10:45 A.M. at County West. Considering I waited for 38 minutes to vote in the 2016 General Election on the actual Election Day, I think I prefer the option.

My Election Days are traditionally long.

While I understand the objections the early opportunity works for me. I’m not a fence setter. My mind is usually settled months in advance. There are fears a candidate could do something awful before November 6 th . The same hypothetical candidate could be naughty just as well on November 7 th .

Oh, and now I’ve also got plenty of time for voting in several neighboring counties!