The city of Twin Falls has made it to Round 2 of the Strongest Towns competition, an annual event that recognizes economically progressive U.S. cities.



Eighty cities are currently competing, with four advancing to the next segment of the competition based on the public’s votes. Twin Falls, which recently beat out San Bruno, Calif., is competing with Pensacola, Fla., in the second round.

Twin Falls and Pensacola both recently completed revitalizing projects, continue to see economic growth and offer things unique to their communities; for Twin Falls they are an impressive canyon rim trail system and BASE jumping at the Perrine Bridge, among others.

There’s one other thing different about Twin Falls: it is YOUR city.

Click to view the competition page and vote for Twin Falls. You have until Friday, March 16, to cast your ballot.