Want To Race? Run Before You Eat At Turkey Trot In Twin Falls

As the holidays approach, the holiday weight is soon to follow. It is the best time of year to stuff our faces and eat everything we can. All the hard work at the gym and the diets we suffered throughout the year are about to be paid off over the next month with eating all the cookies, candy, and holiday food we can fit into our stomachs. To keep the weight down, most people choose to walk or run after or before their feasts. Before you sit down to stuff your face this Thanksgiving, go burn some of those calories by joining the 5k Turkey Trot at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) on Thanksgiving morning.

The Turkey Trot will be on November 25 and will start at 8 AM with the race beginning at 9 AM. Registration will be outside of the CSI Expo building on the CSI campus. The address is 315 Falls Ave in Twin Falls. Each participant will receive a CSI Bennie. The cost to register is $25 per person if registered before the day of the race or $30 the day of. If you have a family or group of 4 that want to run, it is $75 for the group.

To add to the fun, what would a turkey trot be without some turkeys? There will be frozen turkeys and pumpkin pies hidden throughout the course and if you pick one up and bring it to the finish line, it is yours to take home. While costumes are not required to run or walk, they are encouraged. Don't worry if you don't like to run or are unable to, walking is allowed as well. If you have small children, strollers are ok as well as dogs, provided they are on a leash.

Before you sit down to load up on all the delicious food this Thanksgiving, lace up your shoes, throw on a goofy costume and go run or walk a 5k to burn off those pre-Thanksgiving calories. It will be a fun time for all.

