Wanted By South Idaho Police For Attempted Strangulation; Battery

A man is wanted by police in southwest Idaho on a number of charges including attempted strangulation, domestic battery and assault.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho has added Jeremy David Vaughn to its most wanted website. He is wanted for attempted strangulation, aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Vaughn is wanted as of May 9, according to his profile on the CSSWI Facebook page .

The Boise Police Department is heading the search for this violent offender who has no bond. Vaughn is listed as 5'9", weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. He is 42-years-old, and often changes his hair color.

If you have any information on Vaughn's whereabouts, please contact the Boise Police Department immediately, at 208-570-6000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-2677. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can, and a reward might be offered for information leading to Vaughn's arrest.