Wanted: Carlos Tena

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Carlos Tena, 44, is wanted for felony domestic violence and attempted strangulation; $100,000 bond. Also, probation violation on the original charge of eluding a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle; no bond.

The sheriff’s office describes Tena as being Hispanic and:

5 feet 10 inches tall

160 pounds

Bald with dark hair on sides; brown eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Tena’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.