Wanted: Levi Hawkins

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man wanted for violating the terms of his court compliance.

Levi Thomas Hawkins, age 28, was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was placed at $75,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Hawkins as being white and:

• 5”6” tall

• 150 pounds

• brown hair and blue eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Hawkins’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also download the Crime Stoppers app at the website as well for iPhone or Android based phones and is free.

You can also find the active warrant list with Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at their website that shows all the warrants for individuals being sought by law enforcement along with booking information and arraignments.

For past wanted postings you can go to our search at the top of newsradio1310.com and type in "wanted"