Wanted: Lincoln Peterson

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a Magic Valley man.

Lincoln Keith Petersen, age 43, also known as Lincoln Peterson, is wanted for attempted strangulation. Bond was placed at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office describes Petersen as being white and:

5'6" inches tall

150 pounds

blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tipsters who have information about Petersen's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Information can also be given online at www.343cops.com .

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

You can also download the Crime Stoppers app at the website as well for iPhone or Android-based phones and is free.

You can also find the active warrant list with Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office at their website that shows all the warrants for individuals being sought by law enforcement along with booking information and arraignments.

For past wanted postings you can go to our search at the top of our website and type in "wanted."