Wanted: Nicholas Ray
Wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is Nicholas Lance Ray for a probation violation on charges of possession of controlled substance, which is a felony. If you have any information on Ray call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677) or go to www.343cops.com. You can also download the app for your phone at the website. Those who leave a tip can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
AGE: 35
HEIGHT: 5’11”
SEX: MALE
WEIGHT: 160
HAIR: RED
EYES: HAZEL
RACE: WHITE