Wanted: Stormy Winmill

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stormy Winmill after he didn't show up to court for the charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, which is a felony. Winmill is about 6', 190 Lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. If you have an idea were deputies can find 29-year-old Mr. Winmill give them a call at 208-735-1911 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. More details about Mr. Winmill below his mug shot:

STORMY WINMILL

DOB: 08/21/1988 HEIGHT: 6’

SEX: MALE WEIGHT: 190

HAIR: BLONDE EYES: BROWN

RACE: WHITE

WANTED FOR: FAILUTRE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RECEIVING OR TRANSFERRING A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony

BOND : $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD