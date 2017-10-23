Wanted: Stormy Winmill

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is looking for Stormy Winmill after he didn't show up to court for the charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, which is a felony. Winmill is about 6', 190 Lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes. If you have an idea were deputies can find 29-year-old Mr. Winmill give them a call at  208-735-1911 or call Crime Stoppers at 208-732-5387. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. More details about Mr. Winmill below his mug shot:

STORMY WINMILL

 DOB:         08/21/1988                   HEIGHT:  6’

SEX:          MALE                           WEIGHT: 190

HAIR:        BLONDE                      EYES:       BROWN

RACE:       WHITE

WANTED FOR:   FAILUTRE TO APPEAR on the original charge of RECEIVING OR TRANSFERRING A STOLEN VEHICLE, a felony

BOND:  $75,000

 The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911or CRIME STOPPERS AT 732-5387 WHERE YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD

