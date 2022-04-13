Garth Brooks Returns to Salt Lake City for June 2022 Concert

Whether you missed Garth Brooks during his last trip through Utah, or you had so much fun you want to go again, you’ll be thrilled to know that Garth is planning another concert in Salt Lake City in June of 2022. This is the only return date in any North American City on Garth’s tour and will be his last major concert within easy driving distance of Twin Falls. So, if you want tickets, make sure you keep reading for the best way to get tickets before they sell out.

You have a chance to win free tickets to see Garth Brooks

You have until April 21st to qualify for a chance to win a pair of free tickets to see Garth Brooks. The contest entry is below.

Where and when is Garth Brooks performing in Salt Lake City, Utah?

Garth will be performing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, UT on Saturday, June 18th, at 7:00 pm.

How to Buy Tickets to Garth Brooks in Salt Lake City, Utah

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:00 am Mountain Time sharp. You can get tickets using one of these three methods.

You can buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks You can buy tickets by phone on the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 You can buy tickets using the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All seating is in the round, reserved seating, and each ticket is $94.95 all-inclusive. There’s also an 8-ticket limit per customer. Some fans that like to attend in large groups find ticket limits frustrating but limits help mitigate scalping. Don't hate the player, hate the game... or in this case, scalpers.

Garth Brooks Austin PBS Farewell Getty Images loading...

Tips on giving yourself the best shot at getting tickets before the show sells out.

Garth’s last concert in Salt Lake City sold out in less than 30 minutes and there’s no reason to think that this show will be any different. One thing you can do right now to give yourself the best possible chance at getting tickets is to make sure your account at Ticketmaster is up to date before tickets go on sale. You don’t want something like an expired debit card or forgotten account password holding you up when tickets go on sale. Even a few minutes of messing around with your account at the last minute could be the difference between getting tickets or not.

How to update your account with Ticketmaster for Garth Brooks tickets

Right away, you should go to Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks and click on ‘On Sale Tips and Hints’ to refresh your existing account or create an account if you don’t have one.

WIN tickets before they go on sale.

We're giving you a chance to win pre-sale tickets to see Garth Brooks. You have until 11:59:59 pm on April 21st to enter below for your chance to win.

]This is an App Only contest, so you have to download our station app in order to enter the contest. Good luck!