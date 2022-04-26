WIN: Tickets to Garth Brooks in Salt Lake City June 17 2022

Excitment continues to grow after Garth Brooks announced he would be adding a second performance to his Salt Lake City stop, and we're giving you a chance to win tickets to see Garth Brooks on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah before they go on sale.

When is Garth Brooks performing in Salt Lake City, Utah?

Garth will be playing his only return city stop in North America at Rice Eccles Stadium on June 17th, and 18, 2022. His June 18, 2022 performance sold out very quickly after tickets went on sale.

When do tickets go on sale for Garth's Friday, June 17 2022 concert?

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10:00am Mountain Time. The online waiting room will be active beginning at 9:00 am Mountain Time.

There are three ways to buy tickets to the show.

1. Directly from the Ticketmaster website: www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

2. The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster: 1-877-654-2784

3. Download the official Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

All tickets are reserved seating in the round and are all inclusively priced at $94.95 each. There's an 8 ticket limit.

Pro Tip for getting tickets before they sell out.

One of the most important things you can do to help ensure you get tickets is to verify that your Ticketmaster account is up to date. Triple-check that your password and your payment information is current. Those are some of the most commonly reported reasons why fans have trouble getting through the day tickets go on sale. The devil is in the details, so make sure you have your account updated well before tickets to on sale.

Here's how you can enter to win

Complete the tasks below to get signed up. You have only have until Thursday, April 28 at 11:59:59 pm to qualify.

You might want to answer your phone if we call you on Friday morning

We'll be calling winners on the morning of Friday, April 29, 2022 before 10:00 am so we can notify winners before tickets go on sale. So if we call you, it might be a good idea to answer. It might be us calling to tell you the exciting news! Good luck!