Country Superstar Garth Brooks has announced a second night to his stop in Salt Lake City this summer. Tickets go on sale soon. If you missed your chance to get tickets last weekend, here is another chance.

Garth Brooks Adding A Second Night To His Tour

Garth Brooks will be in Salt Lake City now on Friday, June 17th at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and the show starts at 7 pm. This night was added after his show on Saturday, June 18th sold out last Friday, April 23rd. Rice Eccles Stadium is part of his stadium tour that he has been doing the last few years.

Ticket Information For Garth Brooks

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29th at 10 am sharp. Tickets will go fast. There is an 8 ticket purchase limit. He focuses really hard on preventing bots and price hikes for re-sale.

Everything You Need To Know To Get Garth Brooks Tickets

The waiting room opens at 9 am. If you want to be one of the first people in line, try to get in the cue early. Go to ticketmaster.com and make sure all your information is up to date. Make sure you know your password or you don't have to create a new account, and make sure you have a valid card on file. All of that takes extra time and by the time it is completed, your tickets could be gone,

Make sure if you want to see Garth Brooks this summer you are ready this Friday at 10 am.

