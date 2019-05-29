Wendell Man Charged with Felony DUI

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gooding County man is now facing a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped by Blaine County authorities during the weekend.

Charges of felony DUI were filed by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office Sunday against Salvador Gomez-Cruz, 58, of Wendell, after he was pulled over for speeding on State Highway 75 near the intersection of Highway 20 a little before 11 p.m., according to a statement by Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins. Gomez-Cruz had allegedly been speeding in the area and was arrested under suspicion of DUI, also he is facing a charge of misdemeanor open container of alcohol.

Once he was taken to the Blaine County Detention Center the sheriff's office says it was discovered Gomez-Cruz had prior DUI convictions in 2011 and 2012. The recent arrest makes it Gomez-Cruz's third DUI in ten years.