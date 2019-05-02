Ok, first you guys are going to realize not all of these places are technically the Magic Valley, but they are close enough. Secondly, for the sake of space we could not put every place that celebrates on this list so if there are any that we missed please let us know.

Cinco de Mayo is on Sunday this year but there are plenty of places celebrating on Saturday so you don't have to worry too much about work the next day (unless you work on Sundays).

It seems we have a large variety of Mexican restaurants in the area which is pretty wonderful. Mexican food is pretty amazing. So, we were wondering what is the best place the enjoy the holiday around the Magic Valley?

I have been to most of these places outside of the Cinco de Mayo holiday and loved it. I can only imagine how much fun it will be this weekend. Which is your favorite place?