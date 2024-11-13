Nobody has ever asked for my vote by promising they plan to raise their pay. The legislators who signed on to the idea in Idaho had no political opposition or it was simply token. And when they tell us that an independent commission made the decision, it’s a way to keep their hands somewhat clean, because they know there’s going to be intense blowback.

Politicians are Lazy?

First, let me say I’m not calling state legislators lazy. I know one member of the House who stays up all night on several occasions during sessions. The days start early during the session and end late. When the session ends there are often meetings multiple times a week. There are talks that continue throughout the calendar year. We ask a lot of our Representatives and Senators.

We also just went through an election where the major issue appears to have been the cost of living. Have you had a raise?

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel justifies the proposed pay increase by arguing it would bring more working people into the decision-making process because, at the moment, blue-collar people don’t have the luxury of being away from their regular jobs. She told me an influx of regular people would repeal controversial issues like the grocery tax.

This is Bait and Switch

So, you would get a break on groceries, but pay more in other taxes to cover higher paychecks for legislators and a growing legislative staff. What’s the benefit for me?

Not to mention that this would open the door to an eventual full-time body, ensconced year-round in Boise and away from constituents. Call it Idafornia.

If you want more money and a big staff, then put it on the ballot, make your arguments, and let me decide.

Get our free mobile app