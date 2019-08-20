Why Poachers Threaten Idaho’s Environment (Opinion)

People like to brag. It’s why most poachers end up indirectly turning themselves in to Idaho Fish and Game. A young pronghorn buck was shot near Stanley and then left to rot. The carcass was spotted by a pair of conservation officers. They believe the animal was shot from the road. The poacher may have decided picking up the animal would expose his dirty work and decided to leave behind the buck.

Fish and Game has a toll free number for Citizens Against Poaching or CAP. IT’s 1-800-632-5999. You can call at any time. You can remain anonymous. You can collect a reward.

His opposition is livid and warns of environmental disaster. Frankly, I believe poaching is potentially a bigger threat.

I’ve seen many of these cases resolved over the last 5 years and quickly resolved. Often because the shooter wants to talk about his skill in taking animals out of season or in places where he (and mostly it’s he) shouldn’t be hunting.

I’ve been reading much the last week about the Endangered Species Act and the Trump Administration’s efforts to relax its enforcement. His opposition is livid and warns of environmental disaster. Frankly, I believe poaching is potentially a bigger threat. Farmers and ranchers are preservationists.

Those same Trump opponents warn of a recession and some claim it’ll be on par with the worst we’ve seen in 85 years. If we get to that point a lot of hungry people are going to be hunting without licenses. Many will be felling trees for heat and cooking. Before long, much of our beloved wilderness would be denuded.

Forty years ago I worked alongside a very good man who had been disabled in a previous work place accident. He should’ve stayed off his feet, however. He was worn out being chased by game wardens as he tried feeding his family. He went back to work and hobbled through the remainder of his life. The line between pride and hunger is slim.

In the case of the pronghorn buck killed near Stanley, I doubt hunger and pride played a role. The killer simply was a jerk.