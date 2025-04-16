Why Some Idaho Cars Soon Won’t Need Front License Plates

This is going to make life tougher for law enforcement. That’s the view of Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs. Beginning July 1st, you won’t be required to have a front license plate in Idaho under certain conditions. Buried in a recently passed law was a measure backed by members of the Corvette Club (old guys in cut-off shorts).

They were not happy about having to drill holes in front bumpers to attach a license plate or to add an aftermarket bracket. The Prosecutor is a collector of classic cars and explains that many old cars and sports cars weren’t built with front plates in mind.

The challenge for law enforcement is to determine if a car meets the exemption, and then the challenge will be passed on to the courts. You can imagine that it may not be a priority for troopers, deputies, and police when they have more pressing issues. One former trooper told me this week that if we’re going to exempt some models, then exempt all of them.

Several states don’t require front plates. I called one home for seven years. It complicates the work of surveillance cameras because the devices are usually placed to read front plates.

I raised another question for the prosecutor. Why are so many people driving around with no plates at all? Trust me, it’s wrong, but police can’t be on every street and catch everyone in violation.

Also, you can get a ticket for tinted windows, but if your temporary tag is in the rear tinted window, you won’t get a ticket for not having a plate.

And legislators wonder why we don’t genuflect when we see them!

