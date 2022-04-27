Playing cards, slots, or the lottery are fun for many people. For some gambling isn't their thing, but most people will gamble at least once in their life in some form or fashion. There aren't many casinos in the state of Idaho, but Twin is lucky to be close to Nevada and not too far from Fort Hall in Idaho. For most people gambling is fun and a form of entertainment, but for others, it is a way of life and an addiction they can't satisfy. Do most Idahoans have a gambling issue or do they know when to call it quits?

Which States Have Gambling Addictions

Credit: Benoit Dare on Unsplash Credit: Benoit Dare on Unsplash loading...

Being so close to Nevada, it isn't hard to get to a casino from Twin Falls. For those that have a gambling addiction and need to get the fix, or for those just looking for a fun night of slots and cards, you are in a prime location. Recently on a list released by WalletHub, it was revealed that Nevada is the state with the worst gambling addiction. Being home to Las Vegas, this isn't a surprise. What was a surprise was that coming in at number two was South Dakota and Montana at number three. The states with the least amount of gambling issues were Utah at dead last, barely ahead of Alaska and Maine.

Is Gambling an Issue in Idaho?

Credit: Sophia Müller on Unsplash Credit: Sophia Müller on Unsplash loading...

Idaho landed almost in the exact middle of states when it comes to gambling addictions, falling in at 26 on the list. It seems to balance out with Nevada and Montana being in the top three and surrounding states, while Utah is also a neighboring state but is the lowest. The list breaks into multiple subcategories and one that stands out for Idaho is gambling arrests made per capita. Idaho is tied as the state with the least amount of arrests made due to gambling. If you want to check out the full list, make sure to click the link.

Get our free mobile app

While Idaho may be neutral when it comes to gambling addictions in the United States, it does not mean that Idahoans do not contribute. With Montana and Nevada's numbers being so high, it could mean that people are crossing into other states to get their fill. If you struggle with gambling, drive to Utah for a few days, and it sounds like they will help solve the problem. Have fun out there and be safe and smart when playing slots, cards, or betting sports.

Things We Do In Idaho That Feel Illegal But Aren't We all know that feeling of driving down the street innocently obeying all the laws and a cop car pulls up behind you and you immediately feel like a felon on the run.