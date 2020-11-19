Wild Horses Released South of Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nearly a dozen wild horses were released into the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area on Tuesday following an effort to reduce the herd size.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, six studs and five mares were reintroduced to the area about 15 miles south of Glenns Ferry November 17, that will bring the herd size up to what officials say will be the appropriate management level of 50 horses. The Jarbidge Field Office gathered a little more than 100 horses earlier this year to reduce the overpopulation on the range; a number of the animals will be placed up for adoption.

The five mares reintroduced this week were given a fertility control vaccine to prevent them from getting pregnant. See video below of the release: