Wilder Man Killed in Logging Truck Crash

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 35-year-old Wilder man was killed when the semi-truck he was driving rolled on State Highway 55 near New Meadows Wednesday morning.

According to Idaho State Police, Cody Garrett had been driving a Kenworth truck pulling a logging trailer headed north at around 10:45 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and rolled. Garrett died at the scene, according to ISP. The truck came to rest in the southbound lane and blocked the highway for about four hours.

ISP is still investigating the crash.