WIN: Passes to Highway 30 Music Fest

Highway 30 Music Fest is this week and we have your last chance to win a pair of 4-day-passes to one of the biggest music events in Southern Idaho. You need to jump on this one fast if you want a chance to win because the event starts Wednesday. You only have until 11:59:59 pm on Tuesday, June 21st to get signed up, so scroll down and enter below for your chance to win.

About Highway 30 Music Fest

Now in its 10th year, Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest has become a Southern Idaho staple for music fans. People come from all over the country to enjoy music, spirits, food, and fun at the largest event of its kind in Southern Idaho.

At this year's Highway 30 Music Fest, you can enjoy bands like Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, Sam Riggs, and Granger Smith. And those are just a handful from this year's stellar lineup, not to mention the long anticipated reunion of the Turnpike Trubadours. You can see the complete lineup of talent that's coming to Filer, Idaho this year on the Highway 30 Music Fest website.

When and Where is Highway 30 Music Fest

The 4-day Highway 30 Music Fest is held at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho on June 22-25, 2022.

Are tickets still available to Highway 30 Music Fest?

You can still get tickets but some packages are currently sold out. You can find more information and buy available tickets at the Highway 30 Music Fest website.

How will the winner be notified?

We’re drawing for our winner first thing on Wednesday, June 22. We’ll be calling the winner so be sure keep your phone close by in case we call to congratulate you on your big win. Good luck!