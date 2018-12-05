Woman Gets 20 Years After Car Fire Kills Daughter

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 31-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following a car fire that killed one of her children and injured another.

Jennifer Miller received the sentence Tuesday in 4th District Court and must serve five years before she's eligible for parole.

Miller in October pleaded guilty to two counts of felony injury to a child.

Miller says she used a cooking device with an open flame in an attempt to heat the vehicle in which she and her two children slept on April 10 in a Walmart parking lot in Boise.

She says she fell asleep and later awakened to her daughter's screams caused by the fire. The 4-year-old girl died and a 1-year-old son suffered significant burns.

Authorities say Miller had traces of methamphetamine in her system.