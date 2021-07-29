Woman Killed in Three-vehicle Crash in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were injured and one woman was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Jerome. Mirna Cruz-Rosas, 42, of Jerome was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved and died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police. Emergency crews responded to S. Lincoln Ave, just south of Nez Perce Ave after a Nissan Altima headed north crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Versa (the car Cruz-Rosas was in) which was then hit by a Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Altima, Esmerelda Barrera-Hernandez, 44, of Jerome was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. The driver of the Versa, Saulo Cruz, 26, of Veracruz, Mexico was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. A child passenger in his vehicle was taken to St. Luke's in Twin Falls, ISP said no one in the Versa had been wearing a seat belt. Barerra-Hernandez was also not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The Jerome Police Department and Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Jerome Fire Department also responded to the crash.