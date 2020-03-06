TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A woman originally charged with 11 counts of grand theft for stealing more than $70,000 from the Twin Falls company she worked for will serve a one year rider program.

A judge in the case retained jurisdiction on Randi Esquivel, who pleaded guilty to three counts of grand theft, with the remaining charges dropped. At the end of January Esquivel was handed an underlying sentenced of two to eight years in prison on each of the three counts, all to be served concurrently if a judge decides she is to serve the sentence after the rider program. According to court documents, in May of 2018 company officials at Gem State Paper Supply informed police they suspected Esquivel of stealing money from accounts in two ways.

One, she would make transfers from a company account into her own personal bank account. The other, she would take out a loan against her company provided retirement account, but would use company money to repay back the loans. According to the court affidavit, an estimated $72,759 was taken from the company. Esquivel will have to pay restitution, which at the time of sentencing was not determined.