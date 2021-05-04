Woman Pulled From Idaho River by Deputy, Dies at Hospital

KOOSKIA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Kooskia woman died after being pulled from her car that crashed into a river in Idaho County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Michelle Darwin's vehicle crashed at around 1 a.m. into the South Fork Clearwater River off of Idaho Highway 13. Deputy Camron Killmar arrived on scene and pulled Darwin from her vehicle that had come to rest upside down and took her to shore where he administered CPR on her until medics arrived.

Darwin was taken to Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville where she was pronounced dead.

