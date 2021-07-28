Wrecked Truck Spills 4,000 Gallons of Fuel in North Idaho Field

COTTONWOOD, Idaho (KLIX)-A fuel truck spilled 4,000 gallons of gasoline after the driver fell asleep near Cottonwood, Idaho on Tuesday. According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck, Brian Heywood, 53, of Spokane, Washington was cited for inattentive driving after he fell asleep while headed into a turn on U.S. Highway 95 south of Cottonwood at around 5:50 a.m.

Idaho State Police

The truck went off the right shoulder and one of the tanker trailers detached and rolled into a nearby field, spilling the gasoline. ISP said the company, Jacksons Energy, hired a clean up crew out of Washington. The driver had been wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash. The crash disrupted traffic on the highway for several hours.

