Wrong Way Driver Causes Jeep to Roll in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-State Police in eastern Idaho say a wrong way driver caused a jeep to roll off the interstate Tuesday afternoon resulting in minor injuries.

At a little after 7 p.m. Idaho State Police responded to a two vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 just south of Idaho Falls. According to State Police, Leatha Neilson, 71, of Shelley, was driving south in the northbound lanes in a 2015 Honda Civic when she forced a Jeep Patriot, driven by Christopher Berry, 27, of Teton, to swerve to avoid hitting the Honda.

ISP says the Honda hit the driver's side of the Jeep which went off the road and rolled several times eventually landing on its top. ISP said on social media there were two infants in car seats and the adults suffered minor injuries, but had their seat belts on. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.