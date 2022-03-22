Head-on Crash Kills Two on Interstate in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two drivers were killed in a early morning crash when one driver went in the wrong direction on the interstate in Meridian early Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:19 a.m. near Eagle Road on Interstate 84 where two sedans collided head-on in the eastbound lanes killing both drivers. ISP said a 29-year-old man, later identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Irvin Barajas, of Boise (initially he was identified as being from California), was driving a Toyota Corolla headed west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 38-year-old Boise resident Biruk Woldesenbet The crash blocked traffic for about two hours while crews worked and cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

