There is an interesting new trend happening in Twin Falls with people and the color choices they are making for the doors on their homes.

Colorful doors aren’t anything new, but banana-yellow doors have become increasingly popular in Twin Falls. As I was looking through houses on Zillow I noticed that many home doors look like sticks of Laffy Taffy due to their paint color. Check out the pictures below and tell us if you love the yellow doors or hate them.

What's the Deal Lately with all the Yellow Doors on Twin Falls Houses?

I’m sure the Minions would love the color choice, and yellow is definitely a happy color, but I don’t think I’m sold on it being a good door color choice.

Maybe I’m being a bit judgy since my house has a Tardis Blue door, but yellow is a bit too much for me.

