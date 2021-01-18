Yelp Now Shows Which Idaho Businesses Aren’t COVID Compliant

For those familiar with the business review website Yelp, people now have the option to inform fellow city residents of a business' effectiveness in providing safety measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

If you're unfamiliar with the way Yelp works, it basically allows customers of businesses to leave reviews for others to read regarding positive or negative experiences. I have never left a Yelp review, but know people who take the time to search for them prior to trying out a service themselves. A stranger's review matters to some people, while I'm the type who ignores the opinions of others, and has to experience the business personally for myself.

In the summer of 2020, Yelp added a section on its review page for businesses to add information regarding their COVID-19 safety practices. Yelp's latest review upgrade now lets customers share personal experiences they had concerning a business' pandemic safety execution.

Safety signs on doors and "stand here" stickers on floors are great, but now you can read what's really taking place once inside a Magic Valley business based on what others are saying. Idaho is currently in Stage-two of the state reintegration plan, which means businesses statewide need to be adhering to mandatory guidelines regarding social-distancing and staff safety measures.

Yelp shares reviews from customers who visit a wide range of business types, including restaurants, bars, dental practices, home services, auto repair companies and more.

